Six injured in Russian attack in Odesa region

Six people were injured in a Russian attack in the Odesa region overnight, five of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to him, energy and civilian infrastructure in the region was damaged. A facility belonging to the electricity distribution company „DTEK“ was hit, leaving nearly 41,000 households without electricity.

„A facility of Odesa’s DTEK power grid was hit. Nearly 41,000 households were left without electricity. Energy workers are restoring power,“ Oleg Kiper said.

An administrative building was destroyed, while a gas pipe, the facades of residential buildings and a children’s educational facility were damaged.

Fires broke out after the strikes and were extinguished. The relevant services are continuing work to deal with the aftermath of the attack.