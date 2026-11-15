Fidesz calls on Miklós Seszták to leave parliament

Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party called on former minister Miklós Seszták to give up his parliamentary mandate after nearly $20 million in three different currencies was discovered. The money was found in properties linked to him, while Seszták himself is suspected in an investigation into schemes to siphon off nearly $40 million in public funds.

Seszták is a member of the new Hungarian parliament from the coalition between Fidesz and the Christian Democrats. A month ago, parliament lifted his immunity by 139 votes so that an investigation could be conducted against him.

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyás publicly called on Seszták to leave parliament. He said that the MP had the right to defend himself, but could no longer continue to hold his post.

“This is unacceptable. For me, belonging to Fidesz is a matter of values. I saw the photos and recordings with my own eyes. Like many of us, I could not believe what I was seeing. And yet the photos and recordings exist, and we cannot simply pretend that they do not. Miklós Seszták has the right to defend himself. But he can no longer continue to hold his post. I call on him to immediately give up his mandate, as the dignity of our political community requires it,” Gergely Gulyás said.

The funds discovered were shown by the Hungarian authorities after searches of properties linked to the former minister. According to the information in the case, the money was in three currencies, with a total value of nearly $20 million.

Seszták is suspected of involvement in schemes to siphon off nearly $40 million in public funds. At this stage, the allegations against him do not constitute proven guilt, and the investigation is ongoing.