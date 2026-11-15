95 vehicles confiscated in Vienna for speeding

A total of 95 vehicles belonging to drivers who seriously violated speed limits have been confiscated in Vienna. The measure is part of Austrian legislation which, in addition to a fine and the suspension of a driving licence, also allows for the temporary confiscation of a vehicle.

The amount of the fine depends on the extent to which the speed limit was exceeded and, according to the Austrian Road Safety Council, ranges from €500 to €7,500. Confiscation is imposed when the speed limit in a built-up area is exceeded by 60 km/h, and outside built-up areas by 70 km/h.

The measure was introduced on 1 March 2024. By the end of 2025, a total of 438 vehicles had been temporarily confiscated across Austria. The highest number of cases was recorded in Lower Austria, and the lowest in Salzburg. In Vienna, the number of confiscated vehicles stood at 68 by the end of last year, subsequently rising to 95.

“As a rule, the vehicle is temporarily confiscated on the spot. Police officers draw up a report on the violation, which is subsequently sent to the administrative penal authority. It makes an individual decision on the further action to be taken,” explains Julia Schick of the Vienna police.

Following the temporary seizure, the administrative penal authority decides how to proceed with the case. Vehicles confiscated through administrative proceedings may be sold at auction.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling in October, the scope of the measure also includes leased vehicles. This makes it possible, under certain conditions, to confiscate a vehicle that is not owned by the offender.

The effect of the measure on the number of drivers who speed is still unclear. However, data from the Austrian Road Safety Council show that more than 100 of the nearly 400 people killed in road accidents in the previous year fell victim to speed inappropriate for the conditions.