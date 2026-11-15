Ukrainian drones attack refinery in Yaroslavl

Ukrainian drones attacked the “Slavneft-YANOS” oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. A fire broke out during the strike, and the facility's infrastructure was damaged. This was announced by the governor of Yaroslavl Region, Mikhail Yevraev.

“The refinery's infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency services are working to extinguish the fire,” Yevraev said.

Initially, it was reported that two employees had been injured by shrapnel. Later, the number of casualties rose to three. One of them remained in hospital in stable condition, while two were prescribed outpatient treatment.

According to regional authorities, debris from downed unmanned aerial vehicles shattered windows in several residential and private buildings. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Yevraev said that air defense and electronic warfare systems had shot down 124 drones over Yaroslavl Region. The claim refers to Russian data on the air attack and has not been independently verified.

The “Slavneft-YANOS” refinery is located approximately 250 kilometers northeast of Moscow and has the capacity to process roughly 15 million tonnes of crude oil annually. The facility produces fuels and other petroleum products.

Ukraine has systematically attacked Russian oil infrastructure facilities, saying that they support Russia's military operations. Moscow describes the strikes as attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility for the specific attack in Yaroslavl.

It has not been reported when the refinery will fully resume operations, nor what the final extent of the damage to the production facilities is.