Iran Strikes US Base in Bahrain – Authorities Urge People to Take Shelter

Explosions and sirens were heard in Bahrain after Iran said it had attacked a US military base in the Gulf state with six drones. The explosions were heard at around 4:00 a.m. local time, while witnesses reported a new series at around 6:30 a.m.

According to an Agence France-Presse journalist in Bahrain, sirens sounded. The authorities issued several warnings urging people to seek shelter, without specifying the nature of the threat.

Iran Claims It Used Six Drones

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US radar system at the Al Riffa helicopter base. According to the Iranian military formation, the operation was carried out using six drones.

“The US air defence radar system at the Al Riffa helicopter base was attacked by six drones belonging to the IRGC Air Force,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

Iran also said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and warned that any US aggression would be met with an “even stronger and devastating response”.

Bahrain: All Drones Intercepted

The Bahraini army said it had intercepted all the unmanned aerial vehicles before they reached their targets. The statement did not provide information about any damage or casualties.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “brutal Iranian aggression” against the kingdom.

“We will not allow our territory to be turned into a battlefield for settling scores,” the ministry said.

Bahrain is one of the Gulf states that have been the targets of repeated attacks since the start of the war in the Middle East. The country is home to a major US naval base.

Previous Attack on US Radar System

On Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for another attack on a US radar system in Bahrain. The US military said it had intercepted and shot down two drones directed by Iranian forces.

The new mutually contradictory claims provide no independently confirmed information about any possible damage to the Al Riffa base. It has been confirmed that warnings of a threat were issued in Bahrain, while residents heard explosions and sirens.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr, timesofmalta.com