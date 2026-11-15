“This Is a Recipe for a New War”: Macron Issues Sharp Warning Over Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that forcing Ukraine to accept an unjust peace could create the conditions for a new war and weaken the security of all Europe. In a post on the “X” platform, he said that Vladimir Putin was not interested in negotiations and that Russia was trying to break Ukraine through attacks on the civilian population and energy infrastructure.

According to the French president, recent contacts with US representatives confirmed the Russian leader’s unwillingness to negotiate. Macron also claimed that the Russian army was making no gains on the front, was retreating and was suffering significant losses.

Macron: This Is a Recipe for the Next War

According to Macron, Russia is seeking to wear down Ukraine with massive attacks against the civilian population and energy infrastructure in order to leave the country without electricity during the winter. He called on Kyiv’s partners not to allow this scenario to unfold and to continue providing financial support, as well as assistance in protecting people, power plants and the electricity grid.

“Those who want to limit Ukraine’s resources ultimately want to force it to accept an unjust peace, leave it in a state of constant vulnerability and, as a result, make Europe vulnerable as well. This is the spirit of defeat. This is a recipe for the next war. This cannot be France’s position,” Macron wrote.

The French president insisted that Europe work together with Ukraine for a just and lasting peace. He stressed that European countries must take full responsibility for this process, as the security of the entire continent depends on its outcome. A similar position was expressed during European discussions on the future security of Europe.

Ukraine Has a Place in NATO, French President Says

Macron also focused on Ukraine’s role in the future European security system. He described the Ukrainian army as the strongest conventional army in Europe and said that the country should have a key place in relations with NATO.

“Ukraine, which has the strongest conventional army in Europe, will play a key role alongside NATO—the organization in which it fully deserves to have a place,” Macron said.

The French president presented continued support for Ukraine not only as assistance to a country attacked by Russia, but also as a security issue for France and the other European states. He warned that peace achieved through pressure on Kyiv and concessions to the Kremlin would not eliminate the threat, but could postpone it and create the conditions for a new conflict.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, pravda.com.ua