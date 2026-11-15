Zelensky with an alarming admission: Starshield restrictions are helping Russia attack Ukraine

Russia launched strikes against energy and railway infrastructure facilities in eight Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the attacks also targeted electrical substations. Zelensky said that Russian forces used Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles.

Zelensky linked the strikes to Starshield restrictions

The Ukrainian president said that some of the strikes had been made possible by restrictions on the use of the Starshield service operated by the American company SpaceX.

“The Russians attacked substations with Shaheds,” Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

He added that “many of these strikes” had been carried out because of the ongoing restrictions on the operational speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Zelensky’s statement presents the restrictions as a factor that has hampered Ukrainian operations to counter Russian unmanned aerial vehicles. The information provided did not include details of any fatalities, injuries or specific damage to the facilities targeted in the attacks.

Sources: bta.bg