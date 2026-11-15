Former US Ambassador Raises Alarm: A Trump–Putin–Xi Meeting Conceals Serious Danger

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul described a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping without Ukraine’s participation as troubling.

Speaking to the Ukrainian television channel “Espreso,” McFaul said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or at least a representative of Europe should be invited to the talks.

“I do not want Ukraine’s interests to be represented by Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump,” he said.

According to the diplomat, the format creates a risk that decisions affecting Ukraine and security in Europe could be discussed without the participation of the country directly affected by Russian aggression. McFaul expressed hope that the protection of Ukraine’s civilian population would also be raised at the meeting.

Criticism of China’s position

McFaul directed his sharpest criticism at Xi Jinping. According to him, China professes support for the international order, but usually abstains from voting on resolutions concerning the war in Ukraine instead of supporting the condemnation of Russia.

The former ambassador pointed out that Beijing has significant economic leverage over Moscow, but does not use it to limit attacks on Ukrainian civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. In his view, reducing civilian casualties could be a first step toward a lasting ceasefire.

McFaul, however, doubts that Trump or Xi will exert enough pressure on Putin to stop military actions against civilian targets. He also said that the Kremlin is seeking to intimidate Ukrainian society and make it pressure Zelenskyy into accepting capitulation.

Shenzhen meeting scheduled for November 19

The trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping is scheduled for November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The White House confirmed the format, and the Kremlin also announced that the talks were being prepared.

According to information from the “New York Post,” cited by OBOZ.UA, one of the main topics will be nuclear arms control. The war in Iran, the situation surrounding North Korea and Russian aggression against Ukraine may also be discussed.

The upcoming talks have already prompted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when Britain, the United States and the Soviet Union discussed the postwar order in Europe without the participation of a number of countries whose fate was affected by the decisions. McFaul warned that such an approach could create the danger of returning to an international order in which powerful states can redraw borders and annex foreign territories.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com