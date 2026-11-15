Large-Scale Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex: Three Enterprises Hit

Ukraine’s Defence Forces reported strikes on three enterprises in Russia during the night of November 15. Two of the facilities are in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, more than 1,000 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, while the third is located in Trubchevsk, Bryansk Region.

The information was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the statement, the affected enterprises are linked to Russia’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure.

Fires in Nizhnekamsk’s Industrial Zone

In Nizhnekamsk, Nizhnekamskneftekhim was hit – one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a key production site of the Sibur holding company. Explosions were heard at the facility, followed by a fire.

The plant produces synthetic rubber, synthetic polyisoprene, butyl rubber and plastics. These materials have both civilian and military applications – they are used to manufacture tyres, seals, hoses and other products for trucks, armoured vehicles and aircraft. Certain types of synthetic rubber are also used as a binding component in solid rocket fuel, including for Iskander ballistic missiles.

In the same industrial zone, the only ELOU-AVT-7 primary processing unit at the TAIF-NK refinery was also hit. The facility processes heavy high-sulphur crude oil and gas condensate, while the fuels and petrochemical feedstock it produces are also used by the Russian army. A fire was also reported on its premises.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that the extent of the damage to the two facilities in Nizhnekamsk was still being assessed. The company Fire Point stated that Nizhnekamskneftekhim had been attacked with FP-1 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Helicopter Facility in Bryansk Region

The third affected site is the Monolit joint-stock company in Trubchevsk, Bryansk Region. According to the Ukrainian side, the enterprise specialises in the production of aircraft, including helicopters, as well as spare parts and components. The plant also carries out metalworking.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces said the strikes were aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to supply its army with the necessary resources.

“Ukraine’s Defence Forces, exercising the right to self-defence guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy’s military and economic potential and compelling the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the statement said.

At present, no final public figures have been released regarding the extent of the damage to the three enterprises. It has also not been reported when the affected facilities will resume normal operations.

Sources: unian.net, pravda.com.ua