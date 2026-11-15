Macron vs. Le Pen: her position on Ukraine could isolate France

Marine Le Pen will isolate France from Europe if she is elected president and ends support for Ukraine, representatives from Emmanuel Macron’s inner circle warned. They said that the position of the leader of the “National Rally” is “working against” the country’s interests.

The warning came after Le Pen announced that, if she wins the election, she will continue financial aid to Kyiv for another six months and then end it. She is the leading candidate in France’s upcoming presidential election.

“If Marine Le Pen wants to stop support for Ukraine, assuming she is elected, she will isolate us in Europe,” Macron’s close associates said.

According to them, France would give up the opportunity to influence decisions regarding the war if it ended its assistance. “You are leaving Germany, the United States and the European institutions to decide instead of you,” the president’s representatives said.

Macron warned of an “unjust peace”

Emmanuel Macron himself did not name Le Pen, but warned that those who want to limit aid to Ukraine are pushing it toward an “unjust peace.” According to the French president, such an outcome would create “long-term vulnerability” for all of Europe.

Macron’s inner circle also criticized Jean-Luc Mélenchon of “La France Insoumise.” His positions on the war have likewise been described by opponents as too favorable to Russia. The president’s representatives summed up their criticism of politicians who, in their words, “spend their time spewing hatred against Europeans and condemning Ukrainians.”

“These people are not patriots,” they said, adding that Paris’s partners expect more from France as one of Europe’s leading countries.

Criticism also directed at US policy

Macron’s close associates also criticized Washington. They accused the United States of restricting intelligence cooperation with Ukraine and stopping the provision of resources to counter Russian missiles.

“The Americans, who claim to be mediators, are today increasing the chances of the stronger side—Moscow—and minimizing the chances of the weaker side—Kyiv,” the French president’s representatives said. According to them, pressure on Ukraine to accept unacceptable terms increases the risk of an agreement that does not guarantee lasting security.

Le Pen’s visit to the Kremlin, as well as the financing of her election campaign through Russian banks, was also recalled in the criticism directed at her. Macron’s close associates compared this with US President Donald Trump’s “ambiguous conduct” toward Russia.

Sources: bta.bg, lefigaro.fr, btvnovinite.bg