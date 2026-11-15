Migrant Wave Sweeps Over the Canary Islands: 2,200 People Arrive in 48 Hours

Nearly 2,200 migrants arrived by boat on Spain’s Canary Islands over two days. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service assisted 1,324 people aboard 14 vessels, most of which reached the island of El Hierro.

The number of people rescued in a single day was close to the record for the route. On November 7, 2020, 1,461 migrants were rescued.

More than 13,000 have arrived in the Canaries since the beginning of the year

The Canary Islands are one of the main entry points for migrants into Spain. Just over 28,000 people arrived in the country by sea between January and the end of October, with more than 13,000 of them reaching the archipelago, Spain’s Interior Ministry reported.

Most of the migrants are from West Africa and travel in small, often unseaworthy boats. They most commonly depart from Mauritania.

Dangerous route across the Atlantic Ocean

The Canary Islands are located approximately 105 kilometers from the nearest point in Africa. To avoid security forces, many migrants undertake longer voyages that can last for days or weeks.

The stretch between West Africa and the archipelago is among the world’s most dangerous migration routes. The latest wave of arrivals has placed El Hierro, one of the smallest Canary Islands, at the center of rescue operations.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com