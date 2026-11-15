600 fighters returned home: Houthis make an unexpected move

Yemeni Houthi forces have released 600 fighters from the internationally recognized government's forces who were captured after fighting resumed in July. The release was carried out unilaterally by the authorities in Sana'a, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

“Today, 600 people captured in the course of the conflict in Yemen were unilaterally released by the authorities in Sana'a,” the ICRC said.

The announcement of the release was made earlier the same day, when the forces of the internationally recognized government said they were withdrawing from an area in the immediate vicinity of the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Control of the area has thus passed to the Houthis.

Pressure on a key sea route

Government forces are backed by Saudi Arabia, while the Houthis receive support from Iran. The withdrawal near Bab el-Mandeb increases the Houthis' influence over one of the world's most important maritime routes.

The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a major route for transporting raw materials and goods from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal. Control over the area could become a lever for exerting pressure on international shipping.

The development comes amid Iran's blockade of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Both maritime routes are important for oil exports from the Persian Gulf states and for supplying global markets.

Sources: bta.bg