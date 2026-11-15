Trump Blamed Biden for Chaos in U.S. Air Traffic

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the shutdown of air traffic in the country that occurred two days earlier. This was his first comment on the matter.

Trump described the way the Biden administration managed the aviation sector as a disaster. He made the statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

“Everything they touched turned into chaos,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. president also said that “huge sums of money were spent irresponsibly” under the previous administration. According to him, this made an already outdated and dysfunctional system even worse than it had been at the outset.

Joe Biden was president of the United States for four years between Trump’s first and current second presidential terms. In his statement, Trump did not cite any specific data or individual decisions to substantiate his accusation regarding the causes that led to the shutdown of air traffic.

Sources: bta.bg