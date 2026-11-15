Russia Throws Huge Forces Into Capture of Kostiantynivka: Fighting Has Reached the Streets

Russian forces are concentrating significant resources in an attempt to capture Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, but Ukrainian units continue to hold the city. Street fighting is taking place in the settlement, while the Russian offensive has so far failed to achieve the result announced by Moscow.

“Kostiantynivka is of enormous strategic importance. They are throwing in all available forces and means, but they are not succeeding,” Serhii Khomynskyi, press officer of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, told “Suspilne Studio”. According to him, the city is key to the further defence of Donetsk region.

Street Fighting and More Difficult Concealment

Khomynskyi points out that seasonal changes are also affecting operations at the front. As the leaves fall, the natural cover that makes camouflage and movement more difficult for both Ukrainian troops and Russian infantry is gradually disappearing.

“These are challenges for both sides,” the press officer says. According to him, it will be important which of them manages to make better use of the changed terrain conditions.

Deliveries Using Armoured Vehicles and Drones

Logistics to the Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka have become more difficult, but special missions continue to deliver ammunition, food, water, medicines and warm clothing. The supplies can initially be transported by armoured vehicles and then moved using ground-based robotic systems or heavy drones.

In some cases, small unmanned vehicles deliver essential supplies, including medicines. Ukrainian forces are also continuing to evacuate the wounded from the city.

According to the 100th Mechanized Brigade, Ukrainian artillery destroyed more than 600 Russian military targets in October.

Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk Lie Beyond Kostiantynivka

Kostiantynivka lies between the directions toward Lyman and Pokrovsk. If Russia were to seize the city, Moscow’s forces would have the opportunity to advance toward Druzhkivka and then toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. For this reason, the fighting for the settlement is significant for the entire Ukrainian defensive line in Donetsk region.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, suspilne.media