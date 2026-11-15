Estonia Uncovers Suspected Russian Plot Against Strategic Defense Company

Estonia has foiled an attempt to set fire to a drone factory, allegedly organized by Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, according to the authorities. The attack targeted the defense company “Treod Systems” in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, during the night of November 14.

“Thanks to enhanced security measures and the swift response of law enforcement, serious damage was prevented. The attackers were detained,” Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

Chief Prosecutor Astrid Asi said that eight people permanently residing in Latvia had been detained. According to her, the attempt was thwarted after the company’s security teams intervened. No details have been provided about the identities of those detained or the charges brought against them.

Tallinn Speaks of Hybrid Warfare

Michal described the case as “just one episode of the broader hybrid war Russia is waging against Europe, with the aim of reducing support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow.”

“We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated,” the Estonian prime minister said. He added that the country was preparing for the possibility of closing its border with Russia in order to reduce risks to the population and national security.

“Treod Systems” manufactures strike and reconnaissance drones for the defense sector. The case is the second similar incident linked to an Estonian defense company in a short period.

In August, the Tallinn facility of subcontractor “Milrem” was targeted in an arson attempt. Latvian citizens were also arrested at the time.

Sources: bta.bg, news.err.ee, euronews.com