Estonia takes decisive step against Moscow: Closing all border crossings

Estonia will close all border crossings with Russia starting December 1. The decision was announced by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna following Tallinn’s accusations that Moscow was behind an attempted arson attack on a drone factory.

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia have consequences,” Tsahkna wrote on the social network X, quoted by Reuters.

The minister did not specify how long the border would remain closed or whether an end date had been set for the measure. According to data cited by Reuters, Estonia has three open border crossings with Russia, which will be affected by the decision.

Decision follows accusations of sabotage

Estonian authorities accused Moscow of attempting to set fire to a facility producing drones. Tallinn has presented the case as a hostile act for which Russia must face consequences.

So far, Moscow has not commented either on the sabotage accusations or on Estonia’s decision to close the border. Russia has repeatedly denied similar claims made by European countries, Reuters notes.

All operating crossings will be affected

The closure will halt traffic through the three operating land border crossings between Estonia and Russia. It has not been reported whether there will be exceptions for specific categories of passengers, transport or goods.

Estonia is a member of the European Union and NATO and is among Ukraine’s strongest supporters. The border decision is Tallinn’s latest measure against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with Moscow and accusations of actions targeting the country’s security.

Sources: bta.bg