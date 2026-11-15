Flames and explosion at Christmas market in Belgium, five injured

Five people were injured in a fire at the “Maredsous” Christmas market in Anhée, Belgium. Two of the injured were taken to hospital in critical condition, the town’s mayor, Pierre Rondia, said.

According to Rondia, the fire broke out following the explosion of a gas cylinder. The flames destroyed two wooden structures, while two others were damaged.

Prosecutors investigate the cause

Prosecutors have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire. At this stage, the theory of an exploding gas cylinder has been put forward by the mayor, while the investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Christmas market is held at Maredsous Benedictine Abbey, south of Brussels. It is one of the region’s popular festive events and features more than 60 stalls.

The market opened on Friday and was scheduled to run for six weekends. Following the fire, visitors were evacuated from the site.

“The Christmas market will remain closed today because of the fire,” the Benedictine abbey said.

Sources: bta.bg