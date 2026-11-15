Clashes in Barcelona: Housing Crisis Sparks Fresh Unrest

Hundreds of people protested in Barcelona, calling for the release of four people detained after unrest surrounding a demonstration against Spain’s housing crisis. The event was organised by the COSHAC Tenants’ Organisation and passed without any serious incidents.

City police estimated the number of participants at around 700, while COSHAC said that thousands had joined the march. DPA quoted the Catalan police as saying that no serious offences had been recorded during the new demonstration.

Four remain in pre-trial detention

The four were detained after unrest on the outskirts of a protest march on 11 November. The court ordered pre-trial detention without the possibility of release on bail.

According to the prosecution, they are suspected of deliberately damaging property, assaulting police officers and disturbing public order. Until the proceedings are concluded, the charges do not constitute proven guilt.

COSHAC spokesperson Marta Espriu described the detentions as “politically motivated and blatantly repressive”. The organisation announced that it would appeal the court rulings.

Different accounts of those involved in the unrest

Catalan Premier Salvador Illa said that “anarchist and radical anti-system groups” had infiltrated the demonstrations and wanted to cause chaos. Interior Minister Nuria Parlón called those involved in the unrest “a handful of criminals” engaged in vandalism.

Catalan police chief Silvia Kata said that these were radical anti-state movements whose aim was “to sow chaos and fear”. However, police have not released any new information confirming the political orientation or motives of those detained.

Claims were also made in the public sphere that the unrest had been provoked by hooligans or far-right extremists. So far, the authorities have not confirmed this version.

Protests ahead of the early elections

Tensions erupted amid a general strike and protests against high housing costs. Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the Vox party criticised the strike and the final rallies. Feijóo accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of using the housing crisis for political purposes.

Spain’s early parliamentary elections are scheduled for 29 November. They were called after a government initiative to strengthen tenant protections failed to secure the necessary parliamentary support.

Sources: bta.bg, boersennews.de