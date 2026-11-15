Yotova and To Lam Discussed the Strategic Partnership

President Iliana Iotova met with Vietnamese President To Lam in Phnom Penh. The talks were held at the initiative of the Vietnamese side as part of the Bulgarian head of state’s participation in the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

“The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Vietnam is future-oriented,” the two presidents said, according to the press secretariat of the head of state. Bulgaria and Vietnam elevated their bilateral relations to this level in 2025, when the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was marked.

Economy, Defence and High Technologies

The talks addressed opportunities to expand cooperation in the economy, trade and defence. Emphasis was also placed on education, culture and high technologies.

Iliana Iotova presented the development of artificial intelligence in Bulgaria and the research activities of the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology – INSAIT. The two presidents also discussed the possibility of joint projects and research in the field of defence.

The upcoming visit to Vietnam in December by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Aleksandar Pulev was also discussed. He will lead a business delegation whose aim is to lay the foundations for specific projects and investments, scientific cooperation and human capital training.

Invitation to Visit Vietnam

Yotova also highlighted the importance of contacts between Bulgaria and Vietnam as countries that are members, respectively, of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

To Lam emphasised the cultural ties between the two peoples and recalled that more than 30,000 Vietnamese citizens have received higher education in Bulgaria. During the meeting, it was noted that interest in Bulgarian universities remains strong.

The Vietnamese president invited Iliana Iotova to visit the country next year. According to him, the visit would be a high recognition of bilateral relations and would give impetus to their development.

Sources: bntnews.bg