Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in the Andes at 3,700 meters

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in the Peruvian Andes at an altitude of 3,700 meters. Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Sacsayhuamán archaeological site, located on the outskirts of Cusco – the historic capital of the Inca Empire. Some of those present travelled a long way to attend the service.

The Pope arrived in the high-altitude region earlier the same day, about a month after undergoing surgery to remove part of his lung because of a cancerous growth. According to doctors, 71-year-old Leo XIV has now fully recovered.

Appeal to young people to preserve traditions

During the Mass, the Holy Father called for traditions to be preserved and passed on to future generations. He stressed that young people should be actively involved in this process.

“Each generation receives an inheritance and bears the responsibility of passing it on enriched and renewed”.

The Pope noted that the future of customs does not consist solely in preserving what has been inherited. In his words, they must be passed on in a living and dynamic way so that they can continue to have a place in the lives of future generations.

Leo XIV’s visit to Peru is the final stage of his tour of Latin America and concludes the following day.

Sources: bta.bg