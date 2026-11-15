The Houthis have advanced to within 60 km of Aden

Houthi forces have advanced to within about 60 kilometers of Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government. This was reported by Agence France-Presse, citing four military officials and two government representatives.

According to the sources, the Houthis have taken control of the Al-Makatera and Al-Madariba areas and have reached the area around Haraz camp. The advance is developing east of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, toward the coast of the Gulf of Aden.

Government forces are strengthening their positions west and north of Aden province. Defensive structures are being prepared, including sandbag embankments and tunnels.

“We received instructions at the highest level to build military fortifications west and north of Aden province, as the threat to the government's temporary seat is drawing closer,” one of the military officials told Agence France-Presse.

Aden is the center where the Yemeni government established itself after the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014. The rebels' latest advance is putting pressure on the city's western approaches and the main roads in the southern part of the country.

New positions near Bab el-Mandeb

The Houthis have consolidated their presence near the Red Sea before beginning their advance eastward. The area is strategically important because of its proximity to Bab el-Mandeb—the strait connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The capture of Al-Makatera complicates government forces' operations against the Houthis and hampers their attempts to break the siege of Taiz. The area is located along an important road to the city, which has been under pressure from the rebels for weeks.

Southern armed forces reported redeploying units from the area around Dhabab Airport and Bab el-Mandeb toward Aden. According to Agence France-Presse, the aim is to reinforce the defensive lines around the city and neighboring areas. Government forces' representatives said that fighting on the western front had caused casualties on both sides, without giving an exact number.

The conflict is expanding again

The escalation comes after the collapse of the 2022 truce. Fighting has intensified in recent months after government forces lost control of parts of the Red Sea coast.

So far, there has been no independent confirmation of all claims regarding the captured positions and the deployment of forces. Information about the advance and the fortification of Aden is based on accounts from military and government officials cited by Agence France-Presse.

Sources: nampa.org, brecorder.com