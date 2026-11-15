Zelensky: Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, and the ballistic threat remains very serious. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, citing information from Ukrainian intelligence. “There is intelligence information indicating preparations for new strikes,” he said.

According to him, Russian forces are employing a tactic whereby they select one region and direct strikes at its energy infrastructure for several days, including at networks and substations.

Dnipropetrovsk region is the hardest hit

Zelensky said that since the beginning of September, the largest number of strikes and hits have been recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region – 131. In Kyiv region, there have been 125, while in Zhytomyr and Sumy regions the number is more than 100.

“This is precisely where energy workers, utility services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have the most tasks,” the president said.

Kyiv reports an impact from strikes on Russia’s oil industry

In the same address, Zelensky said that Ukrainian long-range strikes had halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. He presented this as a response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector and Moscow’s refusal to de-escalate.

The Ukrainian president also said that Kyiv would work with its partners to increase drone production. According to him, Russian losses – killed and wounded – exceeded 50,000 people in October, and he expects the figure to remain high in November. These figures are claims by the Ukrainian side and were not accompanied by independent verification in the statement.

Meeting in Berlin being prepared

Zelensky said that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was being prepared in Berlin. According to him, it could help formulate a common European position in future negotiations.

The president also announced a review of the existing coalitions supporting Ukraine, as some of them “remain empty,” in his words. He said that Kyiv would assess which formats are fulfilling their objectives and would work to strengthen them.

One of the areas under discussion is the FREYJA programme to create a European anti-ballistic system. Zelensky said he had held talks on the issue with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Sources: pravda.com.ua