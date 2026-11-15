Sobyanin: Air defenses destroy 60 drones flying toward Moscow

Russian air defense forces have destroyed 60 drones flying toward Moscow, the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. The figure was reached after several consecutive reports of repelled attacks on Sunday evening.

Initially, Sobyanin reported that four drones had been destroyed, and about 20 minutes later – another 10. He then reported 11 downed drones, a further 16 at 21:04 Moscow time, and another 19 six minutes later. Thus, the total reached 60.

“Specialists from the emergency services are working at the sites where debris has fallen,” the mayor wrote. The reports, cited by RBC and Interfax, did not provide information about casualties or significant material damage.

Restrictions around Vnukovo Airport

Against the backdrop of the attack, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency introduced temporary restrictions on the use of airspace in the area of Vnukovo Airport. Flights were handled in coordination with the competent authorities. No specific data was provided on the number of affected flights.

A day earlier, Sobyanin reported that three drones flying toward Moscow had been destroyed. Between November 12 and 13, 467 drones headed toward the Moscow region, and according to the mayor, 144 of them were destroyed as they approached the capital, while the rest were intercepted at more distant lines.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru