Four countries call on Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom called on Israel to allow immediate, rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip. The foreign ministers of the four countries said that around 150,000 tents and other vital supplies were blocked at the border, while winter was already deepening the crisis for the displaced population.

“People in Gaza are in desperate need of shelter and humanitarian assistance. However, 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and are not being allowed into Gaza,” the ministers said in a joint statement. They called on Israel to open the border crossings and end the delays.

Flooding affected hundreds of thousands of people

The appeal came after heavy rains flooded temporary shelters and left displaced families without adequate protection from the cold. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization warned that around 950,000 displaced people are living in areas at risk of flooding.

The four countries also urged Israel to allow in dual-use equipment — materials that can have both civilian and military applications but are necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery. The ministers called on all parties to respect the ceasefire, international humanitarian law and the comprehensive plan for Gaza.

Israel rejects allegations that it is blocking aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims that his country was delaying the entry of winter supplies into Gaza. He accused Hamas of refusing to disarm and using humanitarian aid for military purposes, but presented no evidence for the claim.

COGAT, the Israeli body that coordinates deliveries to the Palestinian territories, said that more than 93,000 tents and 8,600 trucks carrying winter supplies and other necessary equipment had entered Gaza. The Israeli army said that around half of the approved requests had still not been fulfilled because the UN and international organizations had not brought in the requested equipment, partly due to logistical and financial difficulties.

At the same time, the UN and humanitarian organizations say that more than 150,000 tents and drainage pumps are ready to be brought into Gaza, but access for them has not been authorized. The discrepancy between Israeli data on materials already delivered and the claims of humanitarian organizations remains part of the dispute over the scale of the restrictions.

The European Union also called on Israel to ensure “immediate and unhindered access” for humanitarian organizations, resume the sustainable distribution of aid and open all of Gaza’s border crossings.

Sources: arabnews.pk, apnews.com, timesofisrael.com