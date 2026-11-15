Several Russian drones struck a residential building and a children's educational facility in Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said. The impacts were recorded in different districts of the city on Sunday evening.

At around 18:00, Terekhov reported a strike on a multi-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. After 21:00, he уточнил that an impact by a “Molniya”-type unmanned aerial vehicle had been recorded there.

Later, the mayor confirmed that the building of a children's educational facility had also been hit in the same attack. The information released did not provide details about any deaths or injuries, nor the extent of the material damage.

“The details are being clarified,” Terekhov said regarding the subsequent attack.

At 22:17, the mayor also reported a strike involving a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. No additional details about the consequences of the attack have been released so far.

The information was reported by “Ukrainska Pravda” based on data from the mayor of Kharkiv. So far, there is no confirmed information about the number of damaged sites or whether there were any injuries in the strikes.

Sources: pravda.com.ua