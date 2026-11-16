Former Kosovo minister detained in cocaine operation

Former Kosovo Culture Minister Astrit Haraqija was detained during the “Silence” police operation targeting a suspected cocaine trafficking and distribution network in Pristina. According to Kosovo police, the operation was carried out on November 14, and six suspects were detained during searches at several addresses. Another person was released and is subject to regular proceedings.

During the operation, around 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, suspected marijuana, tablets believed to be ecstasy, as well as an unidentified substance were seized. Police also confiscated six vehicles, including a Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes GLE, Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen Tiguan, around €16,000 in various currencies, luxury watches and jewelry.

Other seized items included a firearm, ammunition, knives, electronic scales, communications and surveillance equipment, and materials believed to have been used for packaging drugs. The total value of the seized drugs and property was estimated at around €301,000. The detainees were remanded in custody for 48 hours by order of a state prosecutor.

Haraqija’s detention was confirmed by his lawyer, Korab Bokshi. “Nothing incriminating in relation to this crime was found during the search. His phones and a certain amount of money, which are his children’s savings, were seized,” the lawyer said.

Bokshi claims that his client has no connection to the crime or to the other detainees. According to him, Haraqija may have met some of them because of his political activities, but does not know them personally. The lawyer has filed a complaint with the preliminary proceedings judge against the detention order.

Haraqija served as Kosovo’s minister of culture, youth and sports. The investigation under Operation “Silence” is continuing, and Kosovo authorities have not announced charges against any specific individuals.

Sources: nacionale.com, koha.mk, albaniandailynews.com