Beijing also confirmed: Xi, Trump and Putin to meet in Shenzhen

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that this will be the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia.

“On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States with Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump in Shenzhen,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement. The ministry did not provide details about the agenda.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of APEC

The talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting, which is scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen. The White House and the Kremlin had already confirmed the participation of their leaders.

U.S. officials said that Donald Trump intends to discuss limiting nuclear arsenals. According to a senior administration official, the president will also raise the issue of the war in Iran.

“President Trump has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss reducing nuclear weapons around the world,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wells said.

At the same time, the United States does not expect the war in Ukraine to be the main topic of the trilateral talks. A U.S. official quoted by CBS News said that Washington is conducting a separate diplomatic process with Kyiv and Moscow and that China is not part of it.

Differences over nuclear disarmament remain

Beijing has long insisted that the United States and Russia must first reduce their own nuclear arsenals before China joins negotiations on limiting them. This position could limit the chances that the talks in Shenzhen will lead to concrete agreements.

Donald Trump will also hold a bilateral working meeting with Xi Jinping on Thursday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House.

The Kremlin described the meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States as “extremely significant.” However, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that any agreements reached in Shenzhen cannot be imposed on other countries.

The trilateral format will bring together for the first time at one table the leaders of the three countries that possess the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. The meeting is expected to take place at the end of the two-day APEC forum.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, cbsnews.com, apnews.com