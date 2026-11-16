EU preparing new sanctions against Russian oil and shadow fleet

Foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to approve new sanctions against Russia’s oil industry and entities linked to the so-called “shadow fleet”. The measures are included in the prepared decisions on adopting restrictive measures against actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council is being held in Brussels. The main topic is Russia’s war against Ukraine, with ministers also expected to discuss Russia’s hybrid campaign against the European Union and its member states. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will take part at the beginning of the discussion.

145 new sanctions listings prepared

According to Reuters, the permanent representatives of the member states have reached a preliminary agreement to sanction 145 individuals and companies. The main list is expected to include 113 individuals and legal entities, including around 50 Russian banks, energy-sector companies and intermediaries from the “shadow fleet” network.

A separate part of the measures targets individuals and organisations linked to Russian disinformation, cyberattacks and other hybrid operations. Public Council documents confirm that the adoption of sanctions under the regime for actions threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity has been prepared for approval following the agreement reached on November 11.

French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said that the European Union would adopt new sanctions against Russia on Monday. The specific names are expected to be published after the Council’s final decision.

Focus on oil and tankers

The measures being prepared are expected to target Russian oil refineries, energy-sector companies and entities that assist in transporting and selling Russian oil in circumvention of the restrictions. The European Commission defines the “shadow fleet” as a network of predominantly old tankers using changed flags, switched-off tracking systems and complex ownership structures.

As of July 23, 2026, the EU had included more than 670 vessels on its list of Russia’s “shadow fleet”. The listed vessels may be barred from accessing European ports and from receiving a range of maritime services. According to the Council of the EU, the network allows Russia to continue receiving revenue from oil exports despite the sanctions and the price cap.

22nd package also in preparation

Alongside today’s decision, the European Commission and the European External Action Service are preparing the 22nd sanctions package against Russia. The European Commission confirmed that work on it was continuing but did not announce a date for its official presentation.

“It is a question of when, not whether there will be a new sanctions package,” European Commission spokesperson Siobhan McGarry said.

The previous, 21st sanctions package, was adopted on July 23, 2026. It included new measures against Russia’s energy sector and financial services, as well as additional restrictions on vessels from the “shadow fleet”.

Sources: reuters.com, en.reflect.ee