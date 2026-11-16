Boris Johnson: The UK Would Choose Brexit Again

The United Kingdom would support Brexit again if Prime Minister Andy Burnham were to call a new vote on the issue. This was stated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was one of the leading figures in the campaign to leave the European Union.

Asked whether Britons would choose Brexit again, Johnson replied: “Absolutely”. He warned Burnham not to turn relations with Europe into a major political priority and said that the prime minister risked “stabbing himself” along with his party.

“People are not fools,” Johnson also said, according to his words quoted by The Telegraph. The former prime minister also hinted that he could return to active politics if a second referendum on Brexit were called or if an early general election were turned into a vote on the issue.

Burnham prepares closer relations with the EU

Johnson’s statement comes against the backdrop of Burnham’s forthcoming speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London. In it, the prime minister is expected to say that Brexit has not worked and that the United Kingdom has lost more than it has gained.

Burnham has already said that the current agreement with the European Union is not good enough for the country. He wants to negotiate closer relations with Brussels, but has said that he will not propose the United Kingdom’s return to the EU during the current parliament. At the same time, the prime minister said that he would like the country to be part of the bloc again within his lifetime.

Burnham did not rule out the possibility of including the question of reversing Brexit in a future Labour Party manifesto. He stressed, however, that his immediate priority is improving trade and political relations with the EU, rather than an immediate return to membership.

Summit between London and Brussels ahead

A summit between the United Kingdom and the European Union is scheduled for 20 November. Before it, Burnham is expected to present options for the long-term relationship with the European bloc.

The options under discussion include closer economic cooperation, arrangements for young people and changes to the existing Brexit agreement. Burnham said that the country should discuss the various possibilities, including maintaining the current relationship, a closer partnership or a possible full return to the EU.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020 following the 2016 referendum. Today’s dispute shows that the issue is once again at the centre of the British political debate, although Burnham has not announced a specific plan for a new referendum.

Sources: aol.com, itv.com, live.euronext.com