Freight train derails near Madrid ahead of railway strike

A freight train derailed early in the morning near Madrid, disrupting traffic on the railway line between the capital and Ávila. The incident occurred at around 3:48 a.m. between Robledo de Chavela and Zarzalejo, Spanish railway operators and local emergency services reported.

The locomotive left the tracks after earth slid onto the line. According to Cadena SER, the cause was ground movement triggered by heavy rainfall in recent days. The train consisted of 17 cars carrying electrical coils, with the locomotive being the main part affected.

The driver suffered minor injuries and back pain. He was taken to Puerta de Hierro Hospital, with no danger to his life. There were no reports of other injuries.

Buses replace trains on the affected section

Traffic on the conventional Madrid–Ávila line has been suspended between Robledo de Chavela and Zarzalejo. Adif said that „train services on the Madrid–Ávila standard-gauge line have been suspended“.

Renfe has arranged bus services between El Escorial and Robledo de Chavela to serve passengers on the medium-distance route. The railway operator warned of delays and timetable changes while Adif teams work to secure the track and remove the derailed locomotive.

Incident comes ahead of November 17 strike

The derailment heightens tensions in Spain’s railway sector just two days before the general strike scheduled for November 17. Employees of Renfe, Adif and other companies in the sector, including drivers, service staff and infrastructure workers, have been called to take part.

The unions are demanding better safety, more staff and the implementation of measures agreed with the government following the serious incidents near Adamuz and Urda. The two incidents, at the beginning of the year and in October, resulted in a total of 115 fatalities and triggered sharp criticism of the management and maintenance of the railway network.

The Transport Ministry has set minimum service levels of 75 percent during peak hours for commuter trains, 72 percent for high-speed and long-distance services, and 65 percent for medium-distance trains. SEMAF has also maintained a separate strike mobilisation for November 23 if negotiations on safety measures fail to produce results.

Sources: rtve.es, cadenaser.com, elpais.com