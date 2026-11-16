Prince Harry tells Ukrainian soldiers: You will win the war with Russia

Prince Harry told Ukrainian service members and veterans that they would win the war with Russia during a surprise visit to Lviv. The Duke of Sussex arrived in the western Ukrainian city over the weekend of November 14 and 15 and met with wounded soldiers, medics and participants in sporting competitions for veterans.

“You will win the war and then you will be prepared for success,” Harry said during a conference on the treatment and rehabilitation of people injured in the war. He added that every time he returns to Ukraine, he feels a sense of hospitality and warmth. His remarks were quoted by Reuters and British media after he left the country for security reasons.

The conference was organized by the Superhumans Center in Lviv – a specialized center for the treatment, prosthetics and rehabilitation of service members and civilians wounded in the war. During his visit, Harry described Ukrainian veterans as an example for society and stressed the need for support for them to continue after the end of their service.

Harry joins veterans’ training sessions

The prince watched a wheelchair rugby training session and played pickleball with Ukrainian veterans, including people with amputated limbs. He also met Oleksandr – a 49-year-old veteran from Odesa who lost his leg. Harry took part in the game alongside a competitor with an amputated arm, facing two men who had each lost one leg.

“He talks to people and doesn’t behave like a member of the royal family. He loves ordinary people,” Oleksandr said after the meeting, as quoted by the Associated Press.

The visit was Harry’s fourth to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022. He was in Kyiv in September 2025 and again in April 2026, when he spoke at a security forum and called for an end to the war.

Ukraine prepares its largest-ever team

Harry also attended trials for Ukraine’s team for the 2027 Invictus Games. The competition will be held in Birmingham, and Ukraine plans to send around 60 participants – its largest team to date.

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded service members and veterans. He said that after the end of the war and Ukraine’s victory, the organization would be ready to support holding the competition on Ukrainian soil as well.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, theguardian.com