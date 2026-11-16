Iliana Iotova met with Cambodians who studied in Bulgaria

President Iliana Iotova met with Cambodian citizens who received their higher education in Bulgaria during her visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. She is in the country to represent Bulgaria at the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The meeting was attended by Cambodia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Chanborimo Chea, who also studied in Bulgaria, as well as representatives of the Cambodian government.

“Those of you who graduated in Bulgaria are part of our friendship with Cambodia,” Iliana Iotova said. She stressed that the conversation had shown her “how lasting an imprint our country has left on your lives” and expressed hope that this connection would be passed on to future generations.

According to the president, the experience of Cambodians who received their education in Bulgaria is an example of the role of academic cooperation in building sustainable relations between countries. The participants in the meeting shared memories of their studies in Bulgaria and expressed satisfaction with the education they received.

Many of them have held or currently hold leadership positions in Cambodia. Among those who graduated in Bulgaria are ministers, government advisers and representatives of academia.

Bulgaria’s participation in La Francophonie

After the meeting, Iliana Iotova visited the Francophonie Village. She was accompanied by the wife of Cambodia’s prime minister, the minister of tourism and the minister of women’s affairs.

The president congratulated the team at the Bulgarian pavilion, which presents the country through the scents of roses and lavender. Underwater archaeology is also part of the presentation.

Iotova’s visit to Cambodia is connected with her participation in the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie. During the forum, she also spoke with Vietnamese President To Lam about the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Vietnam.

Sources: bta.bg