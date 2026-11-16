New Protests in Barcelona Following Clashes and Arrests

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Barcelona on November 15, demanding the release of four people detained following clashes at the end of a demonstration against Spain’s housing crisis. The unrest erupted after the mass march on November 11, held as part of the country’s first general strike in 14 years.

Participants in the new demonstration called for the detainees to be released and accused the authorities of overreacting toward the protesters. The tensions were triggered by police action after the march ended, when containers were set on fire in central Barcelona, shop windows were damaged, and pyrotechnic devices were used against law enforcement officers.

According to figures cited by Spanish authorities, a total of 52 people were detained in Barcelona following the unrest. Six of them were minors. Deputy Mayor for Security Albert Batlle said: “The protest is legitimate; violence is not.”

Discrepancy in Estimates of the Number of Participants

The main demonstration on November 11 drew around 55,000 people, according to Barcelona’s Urban Guard. The Tenants’ Union, one of the organizers, gave a significantly higher estimate of 400,000 participants.

The march was largely peaceful and focused on high rents, rising housing prices, and the difficulties of finding affordable housing. After it officially ended, groups of protesters remained in the area of Plaça de Catalunya, Ronda de Sant Pere Street, and Passeig de Gràcia, where clashes with police broke out.

The protests took place amid widespread national discontent over housing costs and declining purchasing power. Spain is heading toward parliamentary elections on November 29, and affordable housing is among the key issues in the election campaign.

Tent Camp Cleared from Plaça de Catalunya

In the early hours of November 16, Barcelona’s Urban Guard began clearing the tent camp set up on September 29 in support of the right to housing. Dozens of people had been staying at the camp, which at its largest included around 220 tents and nearly 400 participants.

The operation followed a blockade of the central square that had lasted nearly 50 days. The camp became a lasting symbol of the movement against high housing prices and forced evictions.

The new protests show that tensions over housing policy have not ended after the general strike. At present, confirmed figures indicate hundreds of participants in the November 15 demonstration, 52 people detained after the November 11 unrest, and the end of the tent protest on Plaça de Catalunya.

Sources: investing.com, elpais.com, apnews.com