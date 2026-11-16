Andersson Receives Key Support for Government in Sweden

Swedish Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson has received key political support in her attempt to form a government. The Centre Party decided to continue negotiations on her plan, rejecting the proposal of Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson.

The decision was announced by Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist. “The Centre Party decided today to proceed with Magdalena Andersson’s overall package,” she told Swedish Radio. The packages presented by Andersson and Kristersson contain both political proposals and a plan for securing parliamentary support.

The Centre Party’s choice is important because without its MPs, neither of the two main political blocs has a clear path to governing. In the 13 September election, the centre-left parties – the Social Democrats, Greens, Left Party and Centre Party – won a total of 176 of the 349 seats in parliament. The centre-right parties, together with the Sweden Democrats, won 173 seats.

The Government Has Not Yet Been Agreed

The Centre Party’s decision does not mean that Magdalena Andersson already has a government secured. She is proposing a cabinet made up of the Social Democrats, the Centre Party and the Greens, while the Left Party would remain outside it but take part in close parliamentary cooperation.

This issue remains the most serious obstacle. The Left Party continues to insist that it be included in the government and receive ministerial posts. The Centre Party, for its part, rules out the Left’s participation in the cabinet. Andersson must therefore find a formula that satisfies both parties while securing stable support in parliament.

“Both the way in which the government will take office and the substance of its policies need to be much clearer,” Thand Ringqvist said earlier. The Centre Party is also calling for the influence of political extremes – both the Sweden Democrats and the Left Party – to be limited.

New Negotiations to Follow

Andersson has already twice failed to secure support for a government. After the latest unsuccessful attempt, Ulf Kristersson was given a mandate to negotiate, but his plan was not chosen by the Centre Party.

Following the centrists’ decision, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party must resume talks on the political programme and the form of future government. A final vote on the prime minister has not yet been scheduled. If the next attempts also fail, Sweden could face a new parliamentary election.

Sources: sverigesradio.se, svt.se, investing.com