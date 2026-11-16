Mexican drug lord Miguel Félix Gallardo dies

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the most influential figures in the history of Mexican drug trafficking, has died at the age of 80 in a hospital in Guadalajara. He was urgently transferred from the “Puente Grande” prison complex on November 13, and his death occurred at around 2:00 p.m. on November 15.

The Security Secretariat of the state of Jalisco cited multiple organ failure as the cause of death. Félix Gallardo had been under constant guard after his health deteriorated.

The arrest and sentences

Félix Gallardo was born on January 8, 1946, in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa. During the 1970s and 1980s, he became one of the main organizers of drug trafficking between Mexico and the United States and was among the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel. Because of his influence, he was nicknamed the “Boss of Bosses.”

Mexican authorities arrested him in Guadalajara on April 8, 1989. He remained behind bars until his death. His case was linked to the 1985 murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Recent reports differ on the length of his sentence. Reuters reports a 40-year sentence for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms, while El País cites two sentences totaling 76 years for organized crime and Camarena’s murder.

A figure at the beginning of Mexico’s cartels

The Guadalajara Cartel was one of the first major criminal organizations in Mexico. According to Reuters, the network built by Félix Gallardo and his allies helped shape modern drug trafficking in the country. Its later collapse contributed to the emergence of other powerful cartels and to prolonged conflicts between them.

Félix Gallardo himself denied the main charges against him until the end. In one of his rare interviews, he said: “There were never any cartels in Guadalajara.” He also denied involvement in Camarena’s murder.

Sources: investing.com, elpais.com, jornada.com.mx