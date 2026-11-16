Record 1,580 migrants arrive in the Canary Islands

A record 1,580 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands on Saturday, while the total number of people who reached the archipelago between Friday and Sunday was 3,684. The figures were compiled by the Spanish EFE news agency based on information from the maritime rescue service.

On Friday, 843 people arrived on eight boats; on Saturday – 1,580 people on 14 boats; and on Sunday, another 1,261 migrants were received on the island of El Hierro aboard seven boats. Saturday’s figure exceeded the previous daily record of 1,461 people, recorded on November 7, 2020.

Earlier figures from the Associated Press, published on Sunday, indicated that nearly 2,200 people had arrived over two days. The discrepancy with EFE’s later tally is explained by the ongoing rescue operations and the updating of the number of boats and people on board.

El Hierro bears the brunt

Most of the migrants reached El Hierro – an island with a population of around 12,000, which in recent weeks has faced heavy pressure on its reception and medical services. The arrivals are accommodated temporarily and provided with food, water and medical assistance, while some of them are transferred to other islands and to mainland Spain.

The Spanish government declared a migration emergency on the Canary Islands and approved 15.18 million euros to increase reception capacity, transfers and additional medical assistance. A third Guardamar-class rescue boat is also expected to be sent to the islands.

“The migration phenomenon is cyclical,” Territorial Policy Minister Ángel Víctor Torres said during a visit to the port of La Restinga on El Hierro. He announced that the government would discuss new measures to support the Canary Islands on Tuesday.

A dangerous route across the Atlantic

The boats usually set off from the coasts of Senegal, Gambia and other countries in West Africa. The journey to the Canary Islands often lasts several days and is made in overcrowded vessels that are unfit for long voyages. The Atlantic route is among the most dangerous migration routes to Europe because of the great distances, strong currents and the difficulty of detecting the boats.

The new record was recorded amid an extraordinary increase in arrivals in November. Spanish authorities are still updating the data on the total number of people who reached the archipelago during the month.

Sources: apnews.com, streetinsider.com, efe.com