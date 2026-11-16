Russian strike hits industrial facility in Vinnytsia region

A Russian strike hit a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight on Monday, 16 November. There were no casualties in the attack, said Natalia Zabolotna, head of the regional military administration.

The facility that was hit was not identified. Zabolotna said that efforts to deal with the aftermath were hampered by the danger of further strikes. “Dealing with the aftermath is being hampered by the threat of repeated strikes,” she said.

Air-raid alert due to ballistic threat

An air-raid alert was declared in Kyiv at 4:22 a.m. The warning subsequently covered most of Ukraine, with the exception of several western and southern regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north. At 4:35 a.m., it was announced that the threat of a ballistic attack had been lifted, while in some regions the all-clear had been given several minutes earlier.

At the time of publication, Ukrainian authorities had not provided details about the type of weapon used, the extent of the damage or possible production disruptions at the affected industrial facility.

Sources: pravda.com.ua