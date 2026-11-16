Moscow Reports 57 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

Russian authorities reported a new drone attack against Moscow. The capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said that since the beginning of November 16, 57 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward the city had been destroyed. The last 10 drones were intercepted as they approached the capital.

“An attack by another 10 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward the capital has been repelled,” Sobyanin said. According to him, after the aircraft were destroyed, emergency crews began working at the sites where debris had fallen. As of the latest official reports, there were no confirmed deaths or injuries in Moscow.

At least 117 drones over two calendar days

The attack began on the evening of November 15. Sergei Sobyanin then reported a total of 60 drones targeting Moscow had been destroyed. In the first hours of November 16, Russian authorities successively announced that 15, 26 and 32 aircraft had been shot down, before the number reached 57. Thus, according to the Moscow mayor’s reports, a total of 117 drones were destroyed over the two calendar days.

Restrictions at Moscow airports

The attack also led to temporary restrictions on air transport. Sheremetyevo Airport continues to receive and dispatch aircraft only after coordination with the competent authorities due to restrictions in the airspace. At Vnukovo Airport, the restrictions have been lifted, and the arrival and departure of aircraft have been restored.

Russian authorities have not published information about any site of impact in Moscow itself or about significant material damage. Nor have they said who was behind the attack. The figures for the destroyed drones presented here are part of official statements by the Russian side and have not been independently verified.

Sources: m24.ru, interfax.ru