Von der Leyen: Europe will take part in negotiations on Ukraine

Europe will actively participate in future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. She pointed to the “E5 + EU” format as a framework for European participation.

“Europe will actively participate in this process through the E5 + EU format. In the meantime, we will provide maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia,” von der Leyen said.

A joint European team

The decision for Europe to be represented by a joint team was made by European leaders at a meeting in Dublin on November 13. It will include the institutions of the European Union, as well as France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.

European Council President António Costa said that European countries and institutions need to be integrated into a single team and speak with one voice. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table.

The format will also include the United Kingdom, which left the European Union but is part of the European coalition supporting Ukraine and discussing future security guarantees for it.

Moscow insists on trilateral talks

On November 10 and 11, representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States held talks in Abu Dhabi. European representatives took part in coordination meetings related to the process but were not part of the main trilateral format.

Russia insists that the negotiations remain in the Russia–Ukraine–United States format. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks are trilateral, although Washington and Kyiv maintain separate channels for coordination with European countries.

The European Commission said that future agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and include reliable security guarantees for it. According to the Commission, the European Union, Ukraine and the United States will continue coordinating in the negotiation process.

European Union leaders are expected to discuss the negotiations and Ukraine’s financial needs at a meeting of the European Council on November 26 and 27.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com