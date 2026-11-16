Around 300 detained at protests against ASEAN summit

Around 300 people were detained in the Philippines during protests held as the 49th ASEAN Summit opened, Philippine Daily Inquirer reports. The figures are not entirely consistent: the Southern Police District speaks of more than 200 people detained in Muntinlupa, while organizers from Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan put the number at around 300.

The protesters were stopped in the area of Sukat Park in Muntinlupa as they were preparing to join demonstrations in Manila. According to police, they moved onto the roadway and obstructed traffic after refusing to leave the area. The detainees were put into three police trucks and taken to Bagong Diwa Camp in Taguig.

“Charges will be filed against all of them,” said Southern Police District Director Brigadier General Rodel Pastor. According to him, there was resistance during the detentions, as well as physical pushing between protesters and police officers. Police also said that people who fainted during the incident were taken to hospital.

Nine detained in Manila

A separate clash took place near Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. Nine people were detained after police stopped a march heading toward the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay, where the main venue of the ASEAN summit is located.

Organizations such as Kilusang Mayo Uno and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers accused police of forcibly dispersing the demonstration and said that several protesters were injured. According to the protesters, the march had been intended as a peaceful demonstration. The nine detainees were taken to a police station in Manila, GMA News reported.

The protests targeted US President Donald Trump’s visit, as well as the Pax Silica initiative and the Luzon Economic Corridor project. Participants said they opposed government policies and agreements that, in their view, affect the country’s economic and social interests.

Police promise “maximum restraint”

The Philippine National Police said it had warned protesters to hold their demonstrations away from the summit venues. Its chief, General Jose Melencio Nartatez, said law enforcement would maintain a defensive posture and exercise maximum restraint, but would not allow actions that could endanger delegates and guests.

“We have not failed to call on our fellow citizens to hold their protests in the right place and at the right time,” Nartatez said.

He said police had been forced to enforce the law after some protesters ignored the warnings and attempted to pass through police barricades. Human rights organizations called for the detainees to be given immediate access to lawyers and medical assistance, and for allegations of excessive force to be investigated.

Sources: gmanetwork.com