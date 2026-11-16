Hungarian Investigators: We Still Don’t Know Whose Millions They Are

Hungarian authorities still cannot confirm that the millions found belong personally to former National Development Minister Miklós Seszták. Anna Unger, head of the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office, said this in an interview with RTL.

“We don’t know whose money this is,” Unger said. She specified that the funds had been seized during investigative actions in criminal proceedings related to Seszták, but that the banknotes bore no distinguishing marks that could establish their owner. Unger also said she would not claim that the money had been kept in the former minister’s safe.

More than 5 billion forints discovered

During searches conducted over two days on November 12 and 13, investigators found 5,071,632,000 forints, 2,658,350 euros and 1,257,100 U.S. dollars. The total value of the funds is approximately 6.5 billion forints, or about 19.5 million dollars.

The money was found at various locations in Budapest and three Hungarian counties. Some of it had been buried in forests, while other amounts were found in agricultural and storage buildings, a residential property and a hidden safe. According to Unger, banknotes were also found in a bird feeder.

Unger refused to link the approximately 6.5 billion forints found to the approximately 9 billion forints reported earlier, which according to court information had been kept in safes linked to Seszták. She said that at present there was no evidence that the two sums were part of the same amount.

The seized funds have been deposited into an official deposit account. The investigation is expected to establish their origin and who is entitled to ownership of them. Seszták, who was a minister in Viktor Orbán’s third government, was detained at the end of September in a case involving alleged bribes and public procurement contracts. He is presumed innocent until a final court ruling.

Sources: telex.hu, 24.hu, apnews.com