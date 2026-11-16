Fire breaks out near oil depots in the Russian city of Azov

A fire broke out in an area with two oil depots in the city of Azov, Rostov region, following reports of an attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles. Video footage of the fire has been circulated, while the information was reported by the Astra, Exilenova+ and Supernova+ channels, cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”.

A drone threat was declared in the Rostov region at around midnight local time. According to Astra, local residents reported explosions even before the official warning. Shortly afterwards, posts began appearing on the channels about “consequences on the ground”, including reports of a fire in the area of the oil depots.

The two oil depots are located relatively close to each other in Azov. One belongs to the company “FLASH ENERGY” and is located at 12 Skladskiy Lane. The facility has 10 tanks with a total capacity of more than 6,500 cubic metres and is intended for the receipt, storage and dispatch of various fuels.

The other depot is linked to the company “Yug-Impex” and is located at 13/1 Druzhba Street. The company is engaged in the trading and storage of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels.

“It is impossible to establish which of them exploded or whether both caught fire at the same time,” Astra reports.

There are no confirmed reports of fatalities or injuries in the information published so far. It has also not been reported exactly which oil depot was affected or how extensive the damage is.