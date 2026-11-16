Zelensky urges the US and Musk to lift restrictions on Starlink

Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to remove restrictions on the Starshield military satellite system. The Ukrainian president warned that the service’s delays are preventing the country from intercepting Russian drones and could weaken the protection of energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

“We are counting on these restrictions being removed. The protection of lives and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter directly depends on this. It is important to be on the right side of history,” Zelensky said.

Drones lose connection above 161 km/h

According to the Ukrainian president, interceptor drones lose contact with their operators when travelling at speeds above 161 kilometres per hour along the front line and over temporarily occupied territories. This prevents them from catching up with the Russian Shahed jet-powered drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.

“Our interceptor drones lose contact with their operators at a speed of 161 km/h and simply cannot catch up with the Russian jet-powered Shaheds,” Zelensky wrote.

The Associated Press reported that the restrictions are affecting Ukraine’s ability to protect its energy infrastructure at a time when Russia is intensifying its attacks on the electricity grid. According to the agency, Ukrainian authorities have tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the presidential administration with working with the US side and SpaceX.

Dispute over who controls the system

Ukraine uses standard Starlink for battlefield communications, while Starshield is a military system also designed for missile and drone interception operations. Both services are connected to SpaceX’s satellite network, but according to the BBC, Starshield was provided to Ukraine by the US government.

The dispute over the restrictions began in October and led to conflicting explanations from the US administration and SpaceX. Elon Musk said that Starshield is controlled by the US government. President Donald Trump, for his part, said that he had ordered Musk to restore access. Ukrainian authorities, however, reported that the restrictions were continuing.

SpaceX has denied imposing restrictions and has presented the issue as a technical one. Zelensky told The Guardian that Ukrainian checks showed the same difficulties in different parts of the front and that, according to Kyiv, this was a widespread problem rather than a series of isolated malfunctions.

US senators requested documents

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked Musk and SpaceX to preserve all documents and communications related to the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine.

In their letter, the senators said that the restrictions in October and the new disruptions in November had affected communications used by Ukrainian systems to counter Russian missiles and drones. They called for clarification of who ordered the restrictions, the grounds on which they were imposed and who has the authority to lift them.

Zelensky said that Kyiv would continue talks with the United States and SpaceX. So far, there has been no public confirmation that the restrictions on Starshield’s speed have been permanently removed.

Sources: apnews.com, bbc.com, theguardian.com