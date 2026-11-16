Russian FPV Drone Kills 59-Year-Old Man in Zaporizhzhia Region

A 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian FPV drone strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy attacked the village of Bilenke. An FPV drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility,” Semikin said.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the death of one person was confirmed in the attack. No other fatalities or injuries were reported, and it was not specified exactly which facility was hit or what the material damage was.

The incident is part of the ongoing Russian attacks involving unmanned aerial vehicles against populated areas and civilian facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region.