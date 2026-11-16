Russian air defense intercepts 139 drones heading toward Moscow

Russian air defense intercepted 139 drones flying toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said. The attack began on the evening of November 15 and continued overnight and into the early hours of November 16.

The number was compiled following a series of statements by Sobyanin. He initially reported four drones destroyed, and later reported further attacks involving 10, 11, 16 and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles. In the early hours of Monday, another 15, 11, six and 10 drones were added.

„The attack by another six unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow was repelled by the air defense forces of the Defense Ministry,“ Sobyanin wrote in one of his statements.

According to the mayor, emergency service specialists were working at the sites where drone debris had fallen. The initial reports contained no confirmed information about casualties or serious damage.

Flight restrictions

Because of the attack, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports temporarily accepted and dispatched aircraft only after coordination with the relevant authorities. Rosaviatsia warned that flight schedules could be changed.

The reports of 139 drones are based on statements by the mayor of Moscow. At the time the first reports were published, there was no independent confirmation of the number from the Ukrainian side.

Sources: hindustantimes.com, interfax.ru, rbc.ru