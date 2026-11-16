BI: Ukrainian Robots Are Already Taking Down Russian FPV Drones

Ukrainian ground robots have already stopped some Russian reconnaissance and attack drones, Business Insider reports. However, most systems are still being tested or are used on a limited scale, with their main task being to protect the robotic vehicles themselves rather than provide comprehensive air defense for infantry.

These are unmanned ground vehicles used in what is known as the kill zone around the front line. There, constant surveillance and drone attacks make troop movements particularly risky. Ukrainian forces are already deploying robots to deliver ammunition and supplies, evacuate the wounded, conduct reconnaissance and carry out combat missions.

Robots Are Starting to Protect Themselves

Oleksandr Yabchanka, head of robotic systems at the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion, describes Russian drones as “one of the key challenges” on the battlefield. According to him, ground robotic systems could play a significant role in responding to this threat.

“With effective protection against these drones, the nature of combat operations along the line of contact could change substantially,” Yabchanka says.

He identifies protecting low-altitude airspace as one of the most promising tasks for ground robots. According to him, such machines have already successfully stopped individual drones, but it would be wrong to promise that the kill zone will be completely transformed within the next 12 months.

Nikita Rozhkov, Director of Business Development at Frontline Robotics, points out that robots are already becoming a primary Russian target and are vulnerable without additional protection. The company is working on a system that uses cameras and sensors to detect enemy drones and then strikes them with a means whose details have not been disclosed.

Machine Guns, Nets and Electronic Warfare

Ukrainian company UFORCE claims to have destroyed enemy drones in ambushes using the Predator station, which can be mounted on a robot and track and fire at aerial targets. The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade has also reported that a Russian drone was shot down with a machine gun mounted on a Liut robot.

Other developments rely on nets, smoke and fragmentation devices. Rovertech is developing a system with sensors, AI-assisted detection and a net launcher, while Ratel Robotics has begun mass production of a protective system with net launchers.

The 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade has showcased a robot that fires a net at an approaching drone and forces it to crash. Some Ukrainian units also use robots equipped with electronic warfare systems, but this approach is still not widespread.

Potential Mobile Air Defense

If the technology becomes reliable, ground robots could reduce the need for short-range air defense teams that provide cover for infantry moving through the kill zone. This would allow robotic vehicles not only to perform tasks in place of service members, but also to protect the people around them.

Rozhkov expects unmanned ground vehicles to gradually become short-range mobile air defense systems rather than remain limited to self-protection. “The first side to find a reliable way to stop small FPV drones will gain a huge advantage on the battlefield and could achieve dramatic results,” he says.

For now, however, the scale of use remains limited, and the effectiveness of various systems is being tested in real combat conditions. Ukraine’s Brave1 platform identifies air defense weaponry and robot protection as priorities for the next stage of their development.

Sources: businessinsider.com