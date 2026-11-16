Houthis advance toward Aden as government forces withdraw

The Houthis have consolidated their control over areas around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait after forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government withdrew from positions along the Red Sea coast and headed toward Aden.

The Southern Armed Forces, the main military formation fighting on the government’s side in the south of the country, confirmed that they were beginning to redeploy their units from Dubab airport and the area around the strait.

Pressure on Aden intensifies

“We announce the implementation of an operation to redeploy forces from Dubab airport and the Bab el-Mandeb area to positions corresponding to the current military circumstances,” the formation said in a statement.

The withdrawal comes amid a Houthi offensive in Lahij province, which lies between the strait and Aden. According to data cited by the Associated Press, the Houthis have seized positions in the Karaz area and shelled government forces near important roads and mountain passes.

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the main base of forces opposing the Houthis. Explosions were heard in the city, while local media reported the launch of two ballistic missiles toward the Burayqa area on the western coast.

The Houthis said they had carried out missile strikes against government forces’ positions in the Karaz area. No independent confirmation of the damage or casualty figures has been reported.

Counteroffensive near the strait comes to an end

The withdrawal marks a major reversal in the government forces’ counteroffensive, which began in early October and was backed by the Saudi-led coalition. The operation aimed to recapture territory along the western coast and push the Houthis away from the approaches to Bab el-Mandeb.

At the beginning of the campaign, government forces said they had regained control of Dubab and other settlements near the strait. Following the Houthis’ subsequent advance, however, the troops were forced to withdraw in order to concentrate their resources on defending Aden and attempts to break the siege of the city of Taiz.

Bab el-Mandeb is a narrow maritime corridor between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden through which important trade routes between Asia and Europe pass. The Houthis’ establishment of more lasting control over the area increases risks to shipping and puts additional pressure on government forces.

The UN refugee agency warned that fighting around Lahij was hampering access to around 9,600 African refugees in the area. Against this backdrop, the Houthis said they had released around 600 detainees captured during the latest escalation.

Sources: apnews.com, reuters.com, japantimes.co.jp