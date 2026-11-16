Italy Fines Meta €805 Million for Accessing Photos

Italy has fined Meta Platforms Ireland €805 million over the Facebook app’s access to photos, videos and related metadata on the Android devices of Italian users. Italy’s data protection authority found that the company had not obtained separate and specific consent for this activity and had not informed users clearly enough.

“The company accessed photos, videos and related metadata stored on the smartphones of Italian users without obtaining specific consent and without adequately informing them,” the Italian regulator said.

The Feature Suggests Gallery Photos for Posts

The case concerns the feature “Get suggestions from your gallery when using Facebook.” It has been available since 2023 and offers users photos and videos from their phone gallery as suggestions for posts on the social network.

According to the regulator, access to smartphone content requires freely given and informed consent, regardless of whether the data was transferred elsewhere or any specific harm occurred. The authority also rejected Meta’s objection that the Irish regulator should have jurisdiction over the case.

About 20 million Android users in Italy were potentially affected. In determining the size of the penalty, the authority took into account the number of people affected, the duration of the violation, a previous decision against the company from 2019 and the company’s cooperation during the proceedings, which was deemed insufficient. The amount represents approximately 0.47% of Meta’s global turnover.

Meta Must Change the Settings Within 60 Days

Italy’s authority ordered the feature to be disabled by default within 60 days. Activating it must require separate and specific consent, accompanied by a clear explanation that access to the gallery is being granted and how it can be revoked.

Meta must inform the regulator of the actions it has begun within 30 days and submit the measures it has taken within 90 days. The requirement also applies to users who have already given general permission to access their gallery.

The investigation did not examine the possible use of the photos to train artificial intelligence models. Meta denies such use, while the Italian regulator reserves the right to separately examine a new feature introduced in 2026 that allows cloud processing of content from the gallery.

The company did not immediately comment to Reuters.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, ansa.it