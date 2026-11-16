Black Sea Security Brings Ministers Together in Brussels

Black Sea security is the main topic of the second European Union ministerial meeting on security and connectivity, being held in Brussels. The talks are scheduled after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and bring together representatives of the member states, Ukraine, Türkiye, Moldova, the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The meeting is chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. European Commissioners for Enlargement Marta Kos and for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela are also taking part in the discussions.

Freedom of Navigation Remains a Top Priority

According to the Council of the EU, the participants will discuss concrete commitments on security in the Black Sea, as well as opportunities to develop transport, energy and digital links along the Trans-Caspian Corridor. The format links the security of maritime routes with broader connectivity between Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The agenda includes the protection of ports, undersea cables, pipelines and other critical infrastructure facilities. Maritime surveillance, demining, countering hybrid threats and cybersecurity are also expected to be discussed.

“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during her visit to the region. She described safe shipping as important not only for Bulgaria and Europe, but also for global food security.

Meeting Takes Place Against a Backdrop of Attacks on Commercial Ships

The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of a series of drone attacks and incidents involving commercial vessels near the shores of NATO countries. In recent weeks, Bulgaria and Romania have reported heightened risks to shipping in the western part of the Black Sea.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the Black Sea is “an external border of the European Union,” which the country protects alongside its land border. He also supported the proposal for a moratorium on attacks against civilian vessels.

The first ministerial meeting in this format was held on 20 October 2025 in Luxembourg. The new talks in Brussels are intended to build on the agreements reached at that time and outline the next steps for joint action in the Black Sea region.

The European Commission has already announced its readiness to allocate €50 million to the establishment of a joint Black Sea Maritime Security Centre. It is expected to support information sharing, risk assessment and coordination between the countries.

Sources: darik.bg, agenceurope.eu, bnrnews.bg