Russia has lost another 2,560 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. This brings the estimated total losses of Russian personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,625,420 people. The data covers the period from February 24, 2022, to November 16, 2026.

Over the past 24 hours, another two Russian tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles and 63 artillery systems have been destroyed. The Ukrainian side also reported four multiple-launch rocket systems, six air defense systems and 16 ground-based robotic systems.

More than 1,500 drones added to the statistics

The reported losses also include 1,573 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 772 vehicles and fuel trucks, and three units of special equipment. The total number of Russian tanks lost has reached 12,480, while the number of artillery systems has reached 52,464.

The summary also includes 2,278 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,762 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

“The information is being уточнена and supplemented,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense stated.

The figures cited are a Ukrainian assessment of the Russian forces’ combat losses. They include personnel and equipment losses recorded by the Ukrainian command and do not constitute an independently verified balance of those killed and wounded.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, fakty.com.ua